India wants stable ties with China, condemn Pakistan's support for terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasised India’s desire for a “steady” and “stable” relationship with China, based on fairness and mutual respect, even as he issued a sharp warning to Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism.
In a wide-ranging conversation with a leading US media outlet during his visit to New York, Jaishankar outlined India’s evolving foreign policy posture, particularly in relation to its two most complex neighbours.
On China, he acknowledged the structural imbalance in the bilateral relationship, particularly on trade, but stressed the importance of building an “equilibrium that is fair to us.” He said, “We want a stable relationship with China. But we have unbalanced trade, and that is something that needs to be addressed.”
India-China relations have been strained since the deadly Galwan clash in 2020. While military disengagement at the LAC remains incomplete, Jaishankar’s remarks suggest India is pushing for a reset—albeit one on New Delhi’s terms.
Turning to Pakistan, Jaishankar was unsparing in his criticism, describing Islamabad’s continued use of terror as a foreign policy tool as dangerous and self-defeating. “No country should use terrorism as an instrument to further its policies. It comes back to bite everyone,” he said.
Condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed several civilians, Jaishankar called it “an act of economic warfare, meant to destroy tourism in Kashmir and provoke religious violence.” He added, “We will do what we have to do to defend our people.”
Striking a hard tone, he revealed that Indian forces had targeted “terrorist organisations that have corporate headquarters in populated towns of Pakistan—the headquarters we destroyed.”
In a broader message to the international community, the External Affairs Minister declared, “Our message to the world is zero tolerance towards terrorism.” He reminded listeners that “within a few months of Independence, terrorists were sent to Kashmir”—underscoring how Pakistan’s policy of cross-border militancy has deep historical roots.