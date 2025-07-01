India wants stable ties with China, condemn Pakistan's support for terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasised India’s desire for a “steady” and “stable” relationship with China, based on fairness and mutual respect, even as he issued a sharp warning to Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism.

In a wide-ranging conversation with a leading US media outlet during his visit to New York, Jaishankar outlined India’s evolving foreign policy posture, particularly in relation to its two most complex neighbours.

On China, he acknowledged the structural imbalance in the bilateral relationship, particularly on trade, but stressed the importance of building an “equilibrium that is fair to us.” He said, “We want a stable relationship with China. But we have unbalanced trade, and that is something that needs to be addressed.”

India-China relations have been strained since the deadly Galwan clash in 2020. While military disengagement at the LAC remains incomplete, Jaishankar’s remarks suggest India is pushing for a reset—albeit one on New Delhi’s terms.