Indian Navy commissions latest frigate INS Tamal

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned INS Tamal (F71), a multi-role stealth guided missile frigate at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia.

INS Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships. The first ship of Tushil class (INS Tushil) was commissioned on 09 Dec 24 in the presence of the Defence Minister.

The Indian Navy in a statement said, "All seven ships inducted thus far are part of the Western Fleet - 'The Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy under the Western Naval Command. This ceremony marks the formal induction of INS Tamal into the Indian Navy. The ship is commanded by Capt Sridhar Tata, a gunnery and missile warfare specialist. Vice Admiral (VAdm) Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the Chief Guest at the commissioning ceremony."

In his address, the Chief Guest, V Adm Sanjay Jasjit Singh noted that the commissioning of Tamal into the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone in the country's maritime defense capabilities and Indo-Russian Cooperation.

Vice Admiral Singh commented that "INS Tamal joins the illustrious list of Talwar, Teg, and Tushil class of ships, renowned for their dependability and prowess."