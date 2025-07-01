J&K govt to notify toll-free number for militancy victim families, reopen buried cases

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon notify a toll-free number to assist families affected by militancy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced after a recent high-level meeting with civil and police officials.

The move follows the LG’s interaction with over 80 families whose loved ones were killed by militants during the region’s more than three-decade-long conflict. During the meeting, the LG directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to reopen cases that had been “deliberately buried” and ensure that First Information Reports (FIRs) are filed.

Officials were also instructed to prioritise the provision of government jobs to the next of kin (NoKs) of those killed by militants and take immediate steps to free properties and land of victim families that had been illegally occupied by terrorists or their sympathisers.

The Lieutenant Governor further emphasised the need to identify individuals from the so-called “terror ecosystem” who were complicit in the killings of civilians and are now employed in government departments.