Kolkata Police warn of action against attempts to reveal victim's identity in gang rape case

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued a warning of strict legal action against any individual attempting to disclose the identity of the student, allegedly gang-raped in a law college here.

The police termed revealing the identity of a rape victim as a serious violation of the law.

"It has come to notice that certain individuals are attempting to disclose the identity of the victim in the Kasba case through the circulation of confidential documents or by other means. This is a serious violation of the law," the advisory stated.

The city police cautioned that sharing any material, including documents, images, or social media content that could directly or indirectly reveal the identity of the victim is punishable under relevant legal provisions.

"Strict legal action shall be initiated under the relevant provisions against anyone found involved in such acts. The public is strongly advised to refrain from sharing any information that could lead to the identification of the victim," the police statement said.

The Kolkata Police underscored that protecting the identity of a rape victim is not only mandated by law but also an ethical responsibility. "Respecting the dignity and privacy of victims is a legal obligation and a moral imperative," it added.

The DNA samples of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of the student of a law college in Kolkata were collected on Monday as a part of the ongoing investigation of the crime, a police officer said.

The three arrested accused - Monojit Mishra, Pratim Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed - were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Monday, where their body fluid, urine and hair samples were collected for forensic examination, he said.

The incident brought back memories of the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. The identity of the deceased medic was also disclosed several times at that time.