NEW DELHI: One in six people worldwide is affected byloneliness, which is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour - more than 8,71,000 deaths annually, said a WHO report released Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Commission on Social Connection in its global report said that strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life.

Loneliness affects people of all ages, especially youth and people living in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). While data on social isolation is more limited, it is estimated to affect up to 1 in 3 older adults and 1 in 4 adolescents.

Between 17 per cent and 21 per cent of people aged 13–29 years reported feeling lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers. About 24 per cenr of people in low-income countries reported feeling lonely—twice the rate in high-income countries (about 11per cent).

Some groups, such as people with disabilities, refugees or migrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and indigenous groups and ethnic minorities, may face discrimination or additional barriers that make social connection harder, the report.