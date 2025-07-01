‘Lonely in world’: 100 deaths every hour, says WHO

NEW DELHI: One in six people worldwide is affected byloneliness, which is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour - more than 8,71,000 deaths annually, said a WHO report released Monday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) Commission on Social Connection in its global report said that strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life.
Loneliness affects people of all ages, especially youth and people living in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). While data on social isolation is more limited, it is estimated to affect up to 1 in 3 older adults and 1 in 4 adolescents.
Between 17 per cent and 21 per cent of people aged 13–29 years reported feeling lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers. About 24 per cenr of people in low-income countries reported feeling lonely—twice the rate in high-income countries (about 11per cent).
Some groups, such as people with disabilities, refugees or migrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and indigenous groups and ethnic minorities, may face discrimination or additional barriers that make social connection harder, the report.
“In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves lonely,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Apart from the toll it takes on individuals, families and communities, left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in terms of health care, education, and employment,” he said.
Dr Vivek Murthy, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, and former Surgeon General of the US, said, “In this report, we pull back the curtain on loneliness and isolation as a defining challenge of our time. Our Commission lays out a road map for how we can build more connected lives and underscores the profound impact this can have on health, educational, and economic outcomes.”
“Even in a digitally connected world, many young people feel alone. As technology reshapes our lives, we must ensure it strengthens—not weakens—human connection. Our report shows that social connection must be integrated into all policies - from digital access to health, education, and employment,” said Chido Mpemba, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection and Advisor to the African Union Chairperson.
Loneliness and social isolation have multiple causes, such as poor health, low income and education, living alone, and inadequate community infra.