Meghalaya makes guides mandatory for trekking in East Khasi Hills after tourist deaths

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has made it mandatory for tourists to hire licenced guides for trekking and other outdoor activities in the East Khasi Hills district.
The directive comes on the heels of the death of a Hungarian national Puskás Zsolt and the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, both in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of the district.
East Khasi Hills District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society, Rosetta Mary Kurbah issued the directive in the interest of public safety.
Kurbah said mandatory guide services would help prevent tourists from getting lost, injured, or exposed to criminal activities in remote and isolated areas.
She said the order would be strictly enforced. The violators would face penalties or be denied access to trekking routes, she added.
The administration plans to effectively implement the directive by deploying more trained guides and working with local communities.
The dEcomposed body of the Hungarian national was retrieved on April 11, days after he was reported missing. The police suspected that he died after falling from a steep slope.
Raghuvanshi was reported missing along with his wife Sonam on May 23. His decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2. The victim was hacked to death by three men – friends of Sonam’s alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.
After the murder, the Meghalaya government had directed all homestays, resorts and families to compulsorily register tourists they were hosting. The step was taken to help control crimes.
The state's Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had earlier stated that the government would ensure that all accommodation units compulsorily registered guests through the tourism app.
Called the ‘Scotland of the East,’ Meghalaya boasts numerous scenic waterfalls, caves, lakes and Living Root Bridges. Sohra is known for its breathtaking landscapes and challenging terrain.