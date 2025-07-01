More than 100 illegal waste sites flagged in Haryana Aravallis, citizens demand ‘No-Go-Area’ designation

CHANDIGARH: Demanding the declaration of ‘No-Go-Area’ zones for waste dumping, burning and landfills, over 100 geo-tagged locations across five districts of Haryana, Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri, have been highlighted in the second part of the State of the Haryana Aravallis: Citizens’ Report.

The Aravalli mountain range, estimated to be over two billion years old, is under serious threat due to rampant violations, according to the report submitted by the ‘People for Aravallis’ group to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Neelam Ahluwalia, Founder Member of People for Aravallis, said the report underscores how illegal industrial waste burning continues in several villages despite a blanket ban imposed by the Nuh Deputy Commissioner in early May this year on open waste burning within the ecologically fragile Aravalli region.

“The report highlights how, in direct violation of the blanket ban imposed by Nuh Deputy Commissioner in early May this year on open waste burning within the ecologically fragile Aravalli region, alleged illegal industrial waste burning continues in Khori Khurd, Khori Kalan, Sonari, Gurnawat, Rangala, Naharpur, Sewka and other villages in Tauru, which is resulting in severe air, soil and groundwater pollution,” she said.

“It also throws light on the pollution being caused in the eco-sensitive Aravalli region as a result of the infamous Bandhwari landfill and a landfill site near ITI Colony on the old Sohna-Alwar road, where mixed waste is being dumped daily. Regular fires at both landfill sites in the Gurugram Aravallis emit dangerous toxins, as organic waste, e-waste, plastic, chemicals and hazardous waste are all burnt together, adding to Delhi-NCR’s and Haryana’s air pollution, heat index and climate sensitivity,” she claimed.