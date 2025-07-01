New criminal laws people centric for justice, criminals cannot escape them: HM Amit Shah 

NEW DELHI: Terming the framing and implementation of the three new criminal laws as the biggest reform in Independent India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that they are framed in such a way that all rights of citizens are protected and no criminal goes unpunished.

Speaking at a function here to mark the one year of implementation of the three laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), Shah asserted that they would completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

“I assure that these laws will take a maximum of three years for their full implementation. I am also confident that justice up to the Supreme Court will be delivered within three years of filing an FIR,” the Home Minister said.

The BNS, BNSS and the BSA replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. The new laws came into effect on July 1, 2024.

Shah termed the three laws as the biggest reform of Independent India and said that the use of technology will ensure that no criminal can escape punishment after committing a crime, while justice is delivered within a timeframe and in a lighter vein he said that now “Bollywood would not be required to write dialogues like ‘tarikh pe, tarikh’”.