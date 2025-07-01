NHAI reviews road, safety preparedness for smooth Amarnath Yatra travel experience

NEW DELHI: To expedite preparedness and ensure smooth travel experience for the pilgrims undertaking ‘Amarnath Yatra’, a review meeting was held on Tuesday by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the officials from state administration.
"Detailed reviews were held of all stretches of 228 km long Jammu – Srinagar section of NH-44 that falls on the Yatra route under NHAI jurisdiction," said officials of the ministry of road tax and highways (MoRTH).
The meeting was led by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav. Senior officials of the ministry and Jammu and Kashmir were also present.
"The meeting aimed to review preparedness related to riding surface, lane markings, installing road safety measures as well as deployment of dedicated Quick Response Teams with sufficient manpower and machines to mitigate situations arising due to adverse weather conditions in the region during yatra," officials added
Addressing the officials, NHAI Yadav emphasized that the comfort and safety of both devotees and commuters should be the utmost priority. He also directed NHAI officials to work in close coordination with local administrations and provide prompt support for the yatra preparedness.
The Member (Technical), NHAI Alok Deepankar instructed NHAI field offices to ensure adequate deployment of manpower and machinery to manage any eventuality due to bad weather such as flash floods or landslides. He also directed officials to expedite work on the under-construction sections and ensure proper road surfaces, lane marking for the safety and security of the pilgrims and other commuters.
Meanwhile, as a part of the preparations, NHAI contributed a fleet of five ambulances through Quazigund Expressway Pvt. Ltd. for hospitals in Ramban & Anantnag districts. Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha flagged off the ambulances for public service today.
The preparedness review meeting reflected the spirit of cooperation between various government agencies, showcasing NHAI’s commitment to facilitating a smooth, safe and hassle-free Amarnath Yatra for devotees, said officials.