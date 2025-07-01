NHAI reviews road, safety preparedness for smooth Amarnath Yatra travel experience

NEW DELHI: To expedite preparedness and ensure smooth travel experience for the pilgrims undertaking ‘Amarnath Yatra’, a review meeting was held on Tuesday by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the officials from state administration.

"Detailed reviews were held of all stretches of 228 km long Jammu – Srinagar section of NH-44 that falls on the Yatra route under NHAI jurisdiction," said officials of the ministry of road tax and highways (MoRTH).

The meeting was led by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav. Senior officials of the ministry and Jammu and Kashmir were also present.

"The meeting aimed to review preparedness related to riding surface, lane markings, installing road safety measures as well as deployment of dedicated Quick Response Teams with sufficient manpower and machines to mitigate situations arising due to adverse weather conditions in the region during yatra," officials added

Addressing the officials, NHAI Yadav emphasized that the comfort and safety of both devotees and commuters should be the utmost priority. He also directed NHAI officials to work in close coordination with local administrations and provide prompt support for the yatra preparedness.