Outrage in Assam after alleged mass poisoning of spotted doves

GUWAHATI: Widespread outrage has erupted in Assam following the alleged mass killing of spotted doves in Amrikhowa village, Sarthebari area of Barpeta district. Dozens of the birds were reportedly found dead in a paddy field, prompting swift action from authorities.

According to initial reports, local resident Nripen Deka is accused of lacing rice grains with poison to kill the birds. The state’s Forest and Environment Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, confirmed that the accused had been apprehended and legal proceedings initiated.

Police said they recovered 20 bird carcasses from Deka’s field and arrested him shortly afterwards. He was produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.

“The birds died when they came to eat paddy. We visited the field after being alerted by a local and recovered the carcasses of 20 birds,” said Prakash Deka, officer-in-charge of Sarthebari Police Station.

However, locals allege that the death toll may be much higher, with suspicions that many carcasses were disposed of before police arrived. A video circulating on social media shows a man carrying what appear to be dead birds in his hands, with others lying on the ground nearby.