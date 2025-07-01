Self-proclaimed 'tantrik' arrested for raping seven-month pregnant woman on pretext of treatment in Bihar

PATNA: A 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a self-proclaimed 'tantrik' in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after he lured her under the false pretext of curing her pregnancy-related health issues. Police arrested the accused on Tuesday.
The woman had visited an alleged ‘tantrik’ (exorcist) at a village under Siwaipatti police station limits on June 29 after she experienced persistent dizziness during her pregnancy. Despite consulting multiple doctors, she found no relief and was advised by co-residents to visit the self-proclaimed tantrik.
According to the police complaint, the victim visited the exorcist’s house along with her husband. She was initially told that she would be cured through ritual practices and that she would need to visit a couple of times.
Once alone in the room, the alleged exorcist undressed her, claiming it was part of the ritual. When she resisted, the exorcist raped her and threatened to kill her and her husband if she spoke to anyone or lodged a police complaint.
The following day, on her husband’s insistence, she visited the exorcist’s house again, where the assault was repeated. During the second incident, she experienced abdominal pain and finally disclosed the ordeal to her husband.
Apprehending trouble, the accused fled the scene. The victim was then taken to a government facility for treatment, where she was reportedly kept waiting for nearly two hours.
“Despite receiving an appointment slip, we were asked to wait from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, during which my wife laid on the floor in acute pain,” the victim’s husband said.
In-charge of the SKMCH police outpost, Sarvari Khatoon, said that the victim’s statement has been recorded. The accused, identified as Shanker Shah, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. “Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.