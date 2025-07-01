Self-proclaimed 'tantrik' arrested for raping seven-month pregnant woman on pretext of treatment in Bihar

PATNA: A 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a self-proclaimed 'tantrik' in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after he lured her under the false pretext of curing her pregnancy-related health issues. Police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

The woman had visited an alleged ‘tantrik’ (exorcist) at a village under Siwaipatti police station limits on June 29 after she experienced persistent dizziness during her pregnancy. Despite consulting multiple doctors, she found no relief and was advised by co-residents to visit the self-proclaimed tantrik.

According to the police complaint, the victim visited the exorcist’s house along with her husband. She was initially told that she would be cured through ritual practices and that she would need to visit a couple of times.

Once alone in the room, the alleged exorcist undressed her, claiming it was part of the ritual. When she resisted, the exorcist raped her and threatened to kill her and her husband if she spoke to anyone or lodged a police complaint.