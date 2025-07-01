Three killed, six injured as passenger bus rams into truck in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Three people died and at least six others were injured after a passenger bus enroute to Raipur from Jagdalpur (Bastar) rammed with a Hyva truck on a national highway near Kendri, about 30 km from the Chhattisgarh capital on Tuesday.

A police team from Abhanpur rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to a local hospital.

“The bus, moving at high speed while trying to overtake the Hyva lorry, hit the truck from the left side. The bus of Royal Travels was on its way to Raipur. The injured six have been admitted in the local hospital for immediate medical attention", said Siddeshwar Pratap, town inspector, Abhanpur. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The lorry skidded off the road after the driver lost control. The front left side of the bus, where all the victims were seated, was completely damaged. The deceased have been identified as Azhar Ali (30), Balram Patel (46) and Barkha Thakur (31)

The officials are in touch with the relatives of the injured passengers. The condition of two injured were stated to be critical.

Further details awaited.