Union Cabinet approves 'Khelo Bharat Niti-2025' aimed at transforming India’s global sporting landscape

In a landmark decision aiming to transform India’s global sporting landscape, the government on Tuesday approved ‘Khelo Bharat Niti- 2025 (the National Sports Policy), which will replace the erstwhile 2001 framework and pave the way for a new era of excellence, inclusivity and economic opportunity.

Meanwhile, in another decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also given its nod to the construction of the four-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of National Highway (NH) -87 in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,853 crore.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union cabinet, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The National Sports Policy 2025 aims to set India on a transformative path toward becoming a leading sporting nation globally, preferably the fifth powerhouse, while creating healthier, more engaged and empowered citizens.”