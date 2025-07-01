Union Cabinet approves 'Khelo Bharat Niti-2025' aimed at transforming India’s global sporting landscape

In a landmark decision aiming to transform India’s global sporting landscape, the government on Tuesday approved ‘Khelo Bharat Niti- 2025 (the National Sports Policy), which will replace the erstwhile 2001 framework and pave the way for a new era of excellence, inclusivity and economic opportunity.
Meanwhile, in another decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also given its nod to the construction of the four-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of National Highway (NH) -87 in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,853 crore.
Briefing media after the meeting of the Union cabinet, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The National Sports Policy 2025 aims to set India on a transformative path toward becoming a leading sporting nation globally, preferably the fifth powerhouse, while creating healthier, more engaged and empowered citizens.”
Noting that the NSP-2025 targets significant international achievements, including the 2036 Olympic Games, Vaishnaw said, the formulation of the policy involved extensive nationwide consultations with various ministries, state governments, NITI Aayog, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts and public stakeholders.
The four-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 in Tamil Nadu will be built on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a capital cost of Rs 1,853 crore, Vaishnaw said.
Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi is dependent on the existing 2-lane NH-87 and associated State Highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor, the Minister said.
To address these challenges, the project will upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a 4-lane configuration, he said, adding that this would decongest the existing corridor, improve safety and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns such as Paramakudi, Sathirakudi, Achundanvayal and Ramanathapuram.
Upon completion, the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section will pave regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres, boosting tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development, the government said in an official release.
The project will also generate approximately 8.4 lakh person-days of direct and 10.45 lakh person-days of indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions, it noted.