25 MP govt employees suspected of using fake ST certificates for jobs; racket under probe

BHOPAL: At least 25 state government employees, including teachers, cops, engineers and doctors are suspected to be working on the basis of fake scheduled tribe certificates in Madhya Pradesh the state having the highest 21%-plus tribal population in India.

“A case has been registered by the MP Police’s special task force (MPSTF) against six state government teachers, including three females identified as Sitaram, Jawahar Singh, Sarla Manjhi, Rajesh Kumar, Kusum Manjhi and Sunita Rawat for allegedly getting government jobs on the basis of fake scheduled tribe (ST) certificates,” deputy SP (MPSTF-Gwalior Unit) Sanjiv Tiwari said.

But it’s not just these six teachers only who attained state government jobs with the help of fake ST certificates. 19 more state government employees, including lecturers, cops, doctors and assistant engineers too are suspected to have attained state government jobs and investigations are underway.

The probe began with a complaint to the special director general of police (Special DG-MPSTF) Pankaj Srivastava. Consequently an 11-strong special investigation team of Gwalior unit was formed under supervision of SP-STF Rajesh Bhadauria to further the investigations.