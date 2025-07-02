Ahmedabad Diary | Sahay gets 6-month extension as Gujarat DGP

Amid intense speculation over the appointment of the new Gujarat top cop, the state government has extended the tenure of current Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay by six months. For the past few days, discussions were underway about potential successors, while preparations had even begun in Gandhinagar for Sahay’s farewell ceremony. This had fuelled certainty about his departure. However, the narrative took a turn on June 30, when the government officially announced his extension. With this decision, Vikas Sahay will continue serving as the Gujarat police chief till December 31, 2025, ending all succession buzz.

BJP silent prayer behind AAP’s bypoll victory?

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Italia emerged victorious in the Visavadar assembly by-election; however, political circles are abuzz with claims that the win, though on AAP’s ticket, was engineered by the BJP. Commentators pointed out that the BJP’s strategic decision to field Kirit Patel — an unpopular face within his own party — allegedly gave Italia a clear sight of victory. This, many believe, was a deliberate move to split the Congress votes and keep AAP relevant. In the 2022 assembly elections, the AAP had helped weaken Congress, enabling BJP’s 156-seat sweep. Analysts suggest the BJP’s hidden aim is to sustain the AAP as a ‘vote-cutter’ ahead of 2027.

Expelled MLA alleges AAP-BJP nexus

After being expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party, Botad MLA Umesh Makwana has launched a fierce attack on his former party, alleging a secret alliance between the AAP and BJP. He claimed Gujarat AAP is functioning under BJP influence, saying, “The remote control of AAP is in Kamlam (BJP headquarters In Gujarat).” Makwana was suspended minutes after he resigned as AAP’s legislative leader, following the party’s Visavadar bypoll win. Calling the suspension “unilateral”, he demanded a meeting with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Refusing to quit as MLA, Makwana vowed to complete his term and expose Gujarat and Delhi AAP leaders’ alleged political ties with BJP.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com