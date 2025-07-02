BJP infighting exposes illegal dairy operations, corruption in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A storm is brewing across Gujarat’s powerful cooperative dairy sector, as internal rifts within the BJP have begun spilling out in the form of infighting, corruption, and violent altercations at top dairies.

From Baroda to Mehsana to Surat, one scandal after another is laying bare the deep-rooted political and financial rot within the state’s milk cooperatives.

The latest flashpoint is Surat’s Sumul Dairy, where a fierce power tussle between Chairman Mansingh Patel and Vice Chairman Raju Pathak has exploded over allegations that milk from Maharashtra was being illegally sourced, mixed, and sold through local co-operative societies.

According to dairy sources, the issue, which started over fines imposed on milk importers, escalated when Pathak allegedly tried to assault the MD during a heated board discussion.

Sumul Dairy Director Jayesh Patel (Delad) told The New Indian Express, “Investigations revealed that 25 co-operative societies across Surat and Tapi districts were caught red-handed sourcing milk from Maharashtra, storing it in chilling plants, and funneling it into Sumul Dairy through unregistered centres. Sumul had imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 crore on these milk firms.”

Now, with the Congress entering the battlefield, the issue has snowballed into a full-blown political controversy. Surat Congress leader Darshan Nayak has accused the Sumul board of corruption, written to the Chief Minister, and demanded action against notified societies involved in mixing cold, imported milk with local warm supplies. He’s also called for an immediate quality audit and board dismissal, citing earlier allegations of crores-worth corruption in Sumul Dairy.

When The New Indian Express reached out to Sumul Vice Chairman Raju Pathak for a comment, he curtly replied, “I am busy,” and declined to say anything further.