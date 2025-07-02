Centre denies COVID-19 vaccine link to sudden deaths, attributes lifestyle, health conditions

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday denied any direct link between COVID-19 vaccination and reports of sudden deaths in the country, asserting instead that lifestyle and pre-existing health conditions were the key contributing factors.
The government’s clarification came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that an increase in heart attack-related deaths in Hassan district could be due to the “hasty approval and distribution” of COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Quoting extensive studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Union Health Ministry said the matter of sudden unexplained deaths has been thoroughly investigated by multiple agencies across India.
“These studies have conclusively established that there is no direct link between COVID-19 vaccination and the reports of sudden deaths in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.
Instead, the statement attributed such deaths to factors like lifestyle and pre-existing conditions.
“Studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirm that COVID-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects. Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications,” the statement added.
The ICMR and NCDC have collaborated to investigate the causes of sudden unexplained deaths, particularly among young adults aged between 18 and 45.
To explore this, two complementary studies were undertaken using different research approaches, one based on retrospective data and another involving real-time investigation.
The first study, conducted by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), titled “Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India – A multicentric matched case–control study”, was carried out from May to August 2023 across 47 tertiary care hospitals in 19 states and Union Territories.
It examined cases of individuals who had appeared healthy but died suddenly between October 2021 and March 2023.
“The findings have conclusively shown that COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death in young adults,” the statement said.
The second study, “Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained deaths in young,” is currently being conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, with funding and collaboration from the ICMR.
This is a prospective study aimed at determining the common causes of sudden deaths in young adults.
Early analysis of data from the AIIMS study indicates that heart attacks, or myocardial infarction (MI), continue to be the leading cause of sudden death in this age group.
Importantly, no significant changes in the pattern of causes have been observed when compared with previous years, the ministry added.
“In the majority of the unexplained death cases, genetic mutations have been identified as a possible cause of these deaths. The final results will be shared once the study is complete,” it said.
“Together, these two studies offer a more comprehensive understanding of sudden unexplained deaths in young adults in India. It has also been revealed that COVID-19 vaccination does not appear to increase the risk, whereas the role of underlying health issues, genetic predisposition and risky lifestyle choices does play a role in unexplained sudden deaths,” the ministry’s statement concluded.
The ministry further emphasised that scientific experts have reiterated that statements linking COVID vaccination to sudden deaths are “false and misleading” and not supported by scientific consensus.
“Speculative claims without conclusive evidence risk undermining public confidence in vaccines, which have played a crucial role in saving millions of lives during the pandemic. Such unfounded reports and claims could strongly contribute to vaccine hesitancy in the country, thereby adversely impacting public health,” the ministry said.
It added, “The government of India remains committed to evidence-based public health research to protect the well-being of its citizens.”
In the past month, at least 20 people in Karnataka’s Hassan district have reportedly died of heart attacks—many of them without any prior symptoms or known pre-existing conditions.
The Karnataka Chief Minister has set a 10-day deadline for an expert panel to examine and submit its findings.
In a lengthy post, he said, “...Orders were given to this same committee back in February to conduct a thorough study on the reasons behind sudden deaths among young people in the state, and whether the COVID vaccines could have any adverse effects. In this regard, the process of examining and analysing heart patients is also underway.”
He further posted on X, “It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the COVID vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks.”