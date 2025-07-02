Chennai artisans craft twin pure-gold swings worth Rs 12 crore for Ram Lalla’s Shravana ritual

LUCKNOW: In a dazzling new addition to the opulent offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, two intricately designed 24-carat gold jhoolas (swings), crafted by Chennai-based artisans, will soon be used to ceremonially seat Ram Lalla during the auspicious month of Shravana beginning July 11.
Each swing weighs approximately 5.5 kg and together they are valued at an estimated Rs 12 crore. The twin jhoolas, created with exquisite precision and devotion, are among the most ritually significant artefacts added to the temple's already lavish collection.
The latest addition to the glittering trove of donations enhances the temple’s grandeur even further. Notably, the sanctum sanctorum is adorned with 42 gold-coated doors, a majestic throne featuring Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, his four brothers and Lord Hanuman; and several other sacred items including crowns, bows, arrows, chhatras and the kalash atop the temple’s spire, all of which have captured public and media attention since the consecration.
According to sources from the temple trust, the jhoolas have been designed in consonance with traditional Vaishnavite aesthetics, featuring lotus-petal-shaped borders, Shankh and Chakra motifs, and delicate floral filigree.
The seats are suspended by elaborately carved chains and framed by miniature temple mandapa pillars. Each swing is equipped with cushioned red velvet seating inset with gold brocade.
Temple officials said the swings were handcrafted by veteran artisans from Chennai, who have upheld a prosperous lineage of over 200 years in temple craftsmanship, under the guidance of master goldsmiths.
The craftsmen drew inspiration from the descriptions in the Valmiki Ramayana, incorporating a blend of traditional repoussé techniques, hand-chasing, gem-studded detailing, and modern design precision.
Aside from their ornamental appeal, the swings bear deep ritual significance as they are designed for Ram Lalla (the child form of Lord Ram) to be ceremonially seated and gently swung during the holy month of Shravana.
As per the rituals, the ornate swings will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum for daily ceremonial use. This act is believed to renew the spiritual bond between devotees and the deity, creating an immersive devotional experience enhanced by rhythmic movement and melodic bhajans.
According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the twin jhoolas are more than just ornaments; they are offerings of deep devotion.
“Their construction by master craftsmen from Chennai brings traditional artistry to Ayodhya, adding to the temple’s sanctity. We look forward to their use during Shravana as Ram Lalla partakes in the cherished ritual of swinging,” he said.
Rai confirmed that the twin swings were worth Rs 12 crore, reflecting the depth of devotion among the donors.
According to temple trust sources, the temple has thus far utilised approximately 45 kg of gold, worth around Rs 50 crore, for the doors and throne of Lord Ram.
The first golden door, measuring 12 feet high and 8 feet wide, was installed on January 10, 2024. Eventually, a total of 46 doors are planned, with 42 being gold-plated using about 100 kg of gold.
Unlike the doors and other artefacts, the jhoolas are unique in their function and proximity to the deity, they are not static showpieces but active participants in daily rituals during Shravana.
With the holy month approaching, the temple conservatory is finalising installation and ceremonial protocols. The swings will be maintained under temperature-controlled conditions to preserve their golden lustre.
Daily aarti rituals with Ram Lalla on the jhoola will be conducted throughout the month, accompanied by devotional singing and temple processions.