Chennai artisans craft twin pure-gold swings worth Rs 12 crore for Ram Lalla’s Shravana ritual

LUCKNOW: In a dazzling new addition to the opulent offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, two intricately designed 24-carat gold jhoolas (swings), crafted by Chennai-based artisans, will soon be used to ceremonially seat Ram Lalla during the auspicious month of Shravana beginning July 11.

Each swing weighs approximately 5.5 kg and together they are valued at an estimated Rs 12 crore. The twin jhoolas, created with exquisite precision and devotion, are among the most ritually significant artefacts added to the temple's already lavish collection.

The latest addition to the glittering trove of donations enhances the temple’s grandeur even further. Notably, the sanctum sanctorum is adorned with 42 gold-coated doors, a majestic throne featuring Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, his four brothers and Lord Hanuman; and several other sacred items including crowns, bows, arrows, chhatras and the kalash atop the temple’s spire, all of which have captured public and media attention since the consecration.

According to sources from the temple trust, the jhoolas have been designed in consonance with traditional Vaishnavite aesthetics, featuring lotus-petal-shaped borders, Shankh and Chakra motifs, and delicate floral filigree.