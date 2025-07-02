Congress slams Modi government over Pakistan's UNSC presidency, calls it 'diplomatic setback'

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the PM Modi-led government for allegedly failing to prevent Pakistan from assuming key positions in the United Nations, calling it a major diplomatic setback for India.

Pakistan on Tuesday said that it assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July.

The presidency of the Security Council - the world body's power centre - is part of Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193.

The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order.

In addition, Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee and serve as vice-chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "the terror state of Pakistan has now been made the global security broker. The devil is now in the chair."