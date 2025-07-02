Dalai Lama affirms institution will continue after his death, triggering sharp response from China

NEW DELHI: In a landmark announcement just days ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama has formally stated that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death, ending years of speculation over the future of Tibetan Buddhism’s highest spiritual seat.
The decision, however, has drawn sharp criticism from China, which insists it holds authority over any future reincarnation.
“In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the exiled Tibetan leader declared in a statement posted on social media and his official website. He emphasised that only his personal institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, has the legitimate authority to identify and recognise his reincarnation, warning that no outside entity, including governments, has any right to interfere in the sacred process.
“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the statement said.
The Chinese government swiftly condemned the Dalai Lama’s announcement, reiterating its long-standing claim to control the selection of Tibetan spiritual leaders, a stance that has triggered international criticism for politicising religion.
“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn and approved by the central government,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. She cited a Qing dynasty-era method to justify Beijing’s authority over reincarnations.
Mao further asserted that China permits religious freedom but within limits defined by the state. “The survival and development of any religion lies in adapting to the country’s social environment and cultural traditions,” she said, defending China’s efforts to align religious practices with its governance model.
Beijing views the Dalai Lama as a separatist and continues to reject his spiritual and political influence, especially in regions like Tibet and parts of the Himalayan belt, where devotion to him remains deep-rooted.
In contrast to China’s rebuke, the Dalai Lama’s reaffirmation has been welcomed by Tibetan groups and Buddhist communities across Asia. The spiritual leader revealed that his decision followed 14 years of consistent appeals from religious leaders, civil organisations, and Tibetan communities inside and outside Tibet.
“Leaders of Tibet’s spiritual traditions, members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, participants in a Special General Body Meeting, members of the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs, Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation, and Buddhists in Asia including mainland China, have written to me… earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue,” he said.
Importantly, the Dalai Lama noted that Tibetans inside China — despite state surveillance — had also conveyed their support through informal channels.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, whose state borders Tibet and is home to the Monpa Buddhist community, extended his “heartfelt gratitude”.
“This decision brings immense joy and spiritual reassurance to millions across the Himalayan region and the world,” Khandu wrote on X. “We fully support the traditional Tibetan Buddhist process for the recognition of the next Dalai Lama as outlined under the guidance of the Gaden Phodrang.”
He added, “May His Holiness continue to bless us with his wisdom and presence for many more years to come.”
The Dalai Lama had first broached the question of his succession in 1969, stating that the future of his lineage should be decided by the Tibetan people. In 2011, he promised to revisit the issue around his 90th birthday. With this week’s statement, that moment has come — and brought clarity.
The Gaden Phodrang Trust will now oversee the traditional reincarnation search process, in consultation with the heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and spiritual protectors linked to the Dalai Lama’s lineage.
Celebrations marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday are already underway at Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj, near Dharamshala — a town that has served as the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile since the Dalai Lama fled Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959.