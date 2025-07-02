Dalai Lama affirms institution will continue after his death, triggering sharp response from China

NEW DELHI: In a landmark announcement just days ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama has formally stated that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death, ending years of speculation over the future of Tibetan Buddhism’s highest spiritual seat.

The decision, however, has drawn sharp criticism from China, which insists it holds authority over any future reincarnation.

“In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the exiled Tibetan leader declared in a statement posted on social media and his official website. He emphasised that only his personal institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, has the legitimate authority to identify and recognise his reincarnation, warning that no outside entity, including governments, has any right to interfere in the sacred process.

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the statement said.

The Chinese government swiftly condemned the Dalai Lama’s announcement, reiterating its long-standing claim to control the selection of Tibetan spiritual leaders, a stance that has triggered international criticism for politicising religion.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn and approved by the central government,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. She cited a Qing dynasty-era method to justify Beijing’s authority over reincarnations.