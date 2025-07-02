EC meets representatives of political parties over Special Intensive Revision, says all concerns addressed

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday met representatives and apprised them about the process adopted by it in the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's Electoral Roll ahead of assembly elections, officials said.

The commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi during the meeting at ECI headquarters, addressed the concerns raised by the representatives of political parties.

A senior poll panel official said, "A few of the participants were given appointments and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointments, as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party to listen to all views."

He further said that the Commission stated that SIR is being "conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326 of the Constitution, Representation of People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on 24.06.2025".

Noting that the participating representatives raised various concerns related to SIR, the official said that each of them were fully addressed by the Commission.

He said that the Commission thanked all political parties for appointing more than 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the ground level for participating in the SIR exercise so that no eligible voter is left out.