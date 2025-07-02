Ganga's surging waters submerge Varanasi temples, disrupting pedestrian access

LUCKNOW: As rivers across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the central and eastern regions, continue to swell, the Ganga in Varanasi is rising at an alarming rate, submerging one ghat after another and flooding temples along the riverfront.
In the last 50 hours, the water level has surged by 2.96 metres. According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was measured at 62.28 metres at 8 am on Wednesday. It stood at 61.95 metres at 6 pm on Tuesday, and 59.32 metres at 6 am on Monday, marking an average rise of over 5 cm per hour. The current level, however, remains 8.31 metres below the official warning mark.
With the advancing waterline, both small and large temples along the riverfront have started submerging. The Devi temple located near the Dashashwamedh Ghat Aarti site is now underwater. A similar situation has been reported at Manikarnika Ghat, which has also gone under.
If the trend continues unchecked, pedestrian movement between ghats may soon become impossible, as the connecting pathways are likely to be submerged as well.
The sandy stretch in front of Tulsi Ghat has already been swallowed by the river, and much of the soil accumulation near Assi Ghat has eroded. Nearly two-thirds of the sand dunes near Assi Ghat have disappeared under water.
Water has reached the steps of several ghats, including Bhadaini, Janki Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Panchganga, Lalita, Man Singh, and Darbhanga Ghat. If the river continues to rise at the same pace, more ghats could become inaccessible by next week.
As a precautionary measure, boats and barges stationed along the river have been pulled further inland. However, the strong current, combined with algae carried in by the floodwaters, is creating additional hazards by clogging boat routes and complicating navigation. Boatmen have begun conducting night watches to protect their vessels from damage or drifting.
Amid the mounting flood concerns, the Varanasi district administration has gone on high alert. The District Magistrate chaired a review meeting and instructed all departments to remain on standby.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units have begun mobilising for emergency operations. Nearly 11 NDRF teams stationed in Varanasi are currently responsible for relief and rescue operations across 42 districts in Uttar Pradesh.