Ganga's surging waters submerge Varanasi temples, disrupting pedestrian access

LUCKNOW: As rivers across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the central and eastern regions, continue to swell, the Ganga in Varanasi is rising at an alarming rate, submerging one ghat after another and flooding temples along the riverfront.

In the last 50 hours, the water level has surged by 2.96 metres. According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was measured at 62.28 metres at 8 am on Wednesday. It stood at 61.95 metres at 6 pm on Tuesday, and 59.32 metres at 6 am on Monday, marking an average rise of over 5 cm per hour. The current level, however, remains 8.31 metres below the official warning mark.

With the advancing waterline, both small and large temples along the riverfront have started submerging. The Devi temple located near the Dashashwamedh Ghat Aarti site is now underwater. A similar situation has been reported at Manikarnika Ghat, which has also gone under.

If the trend continues unchecked, pedestrian movement between ghats may soon become impossible, as the connecting pathways are likely to be submerged as well.