Governor orders inquiry into irregularities in Jharkhand civil services examination

RANCHI: Taking a serious note of complaints about irregularities in 11th, 12th and 13th civil services examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has ordered an inquiry.
According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor’s under secretary has sent a letter to JPSC Chairman asking for investigation and action as per the rules. During his recent meeting with the Governor, former CM Raghuvar Das demanding a high-level inquiry into irregularities in the examination.
On behalf of candidates, several people submitted a memorandum to the Governor, raising concerns about transparency of the exam process.
In the memorandum, it was alleged that the evaluation of answer sheets was done through digital medium, whereas the SOP prescribed by the Commission has a provision to show answer sheets to the candidates. This process was not possible in digital evaluation.
The memorandum stated that a third-party agency was involved in the examination process, which violated its confidentiality. The agency was not selected through a tender process, it said, while also raising concerns about errors in exam results. Reopening of the application portal by the commission a week before the examination also raised doubts.
Candidates also alleged that the evaluation was done by contractual and unqualified teachers. As per the rules, evaluation should be done by teachers with at least ten years of experience at university level or at least five years of experience of teaching postgraduate students.
According to candidates, many of them received phone calls in August-September 2024, demanding money for increasing their marks.
The 11th, 12th and 13th civil services exams were held simultaneously for 342 posts from January 27, 2024. Interviews were conducted from June 10, 2025, where 860 out of 864 candidates appeared.