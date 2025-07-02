Governor orders inquiry into irregularities in Jharkhand civil services examination

RANCHI: Taking a serious note of complaints about irregularities in 11th, 12th and 13th civil services examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has ordered an inquiry.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor’s under secretary has sent a letter to JPSC Chairman asking for investigation and action as per the rules. During his recent meeting with the Governor, former CM Raghuvar Das demanding a high-level inquiry into irregularities in the examination.

On behalf of candidates, several people submitted a memorandum to the Governor, raising concerns about transparency of the exam process.

In the memorandum, it was alleged that the evaluation of answer sheets was done through digital medium, whereas the SOP prescribed by the Commission has a provision to show answer sheets to the candidates. This process was not possible in digital evaluation.