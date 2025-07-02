Hottest June in Srinagar since ’78

SRINAGAR: The temperate valleys of Kashmir are in the grip of a heatwave, with Srinagar experiencing its hottest June since 1978, second-hottest in 133 years.

According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, the average maximum temperature for June 2025 in Srinagar stood at 31°C while the mean minimum settled at 18.2°C, resulting in an overall average temperature of 24.6°C.

He said the hottest June on record for Srinagar was in 1978, when the overall average temperature reached 25°C, driven by a higher mean maximum of 32.9°C, though the mean minimum that year was lower at 17.1°C.

This June is also the second-hottest on record in J&K since weather observation began in 1892. Faizan said 2008 still holds the record for the highest mean minimum temperature in June at 18.3°C, slightly above this year’s figure.