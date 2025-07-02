Hottest June in Srinagar since ’78

SRINAGAR: The temperate valleys of Kashmir are in the grip of a heatwave, with Srinagar experiencing its hottest June since 1978, second-hottest in 133 years.
According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, the average maximum temperature for June 2025 in Srinagar stood at 31°C while the mean minimum settled at 18.2°C, resulting in an overall average temperature of 24.6°C.
He said the hottest June on record for Srinagar was in 1978, when the overall average temperature reached 25°C, driven by a higher mean maximum of 32.9°C, though the mean minimum that year was lower at 17.1°C.
This June is also the second-hottest on record in J&K since weather observation began in 1892. Faizan said 2008 still holds the record for the highest mean minimum temperature in June at 18.3°C, slightly above this year’s figure.
He said an overall average temperature of 24.6°C – the same as this year – was also recorded in 1971 and 1973, placing 2025 on par with some of the hottest months of June in history. The day and night temperatures in Srinagar have stayed many degrees above normal this June.
On June 26, the night temperature in Srinagar soared to 25°C – the highest ever recorded in June. Interestingly, on many occasions, Srinagar remained hotter than winter capital Jammu.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of Meteorological Department in Kashmir, said over the last few years, the average temperature has been rising palpably. “It is some sort of climate variability,” he said, adding that the increase in humidity is due to the prolonged dry spell.
He said the heatwave conditions will prevail in the Valley till July 4 and it may subside from July 5-7, as there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in the Valley.
The continuous heatwave conditions have led to drinking water scarcity in some areas.