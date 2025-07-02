J&K Lt Governor flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu amid tight security

SRINAGAR: Amid tight security measures, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off the first batch of devotees of Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.
About 4,500 yatris left Jammu for the Amarnath cave, 3,800 metres high in south Kashmir Himalayas.
The yatris would move in from Jammu to the base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam, and will be escorted by the armoured vehicles of paramilitary forces.
The 38-day yatra will start from two routes --- traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir --- on July 3 and conclude on August 9.
Unprecedented security measures have been put in place for this year’s yatra after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wala were killed.
From drones, UAVs, high tech surveillance gadgets, AI-powered threat detection system, high resolution 360 degree CCTV cameras, armoured vehicles, mobile bunkers, dog squads, Mountain Rescue Teams, RFID cards and other sophisticated equipments has been put to use for ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.
The Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) has also been installed at locations on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
According to officials, the FRS has been fed images of active militants and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and it would alert security forces in case any blacklisted person is detected in the surveillance cameras.
“This pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey and deep soul-stirring experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said while flagging off the first batch of pilgrims in Jammu.
He said the administration, people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), J&K Police, and security forces have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims.
“Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. The enthusiasm of pilgrims is very high. Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope that this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the LG said.
Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organisations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and SASB, prominent citizens, and devotees in large numbers were present at the flag-off ceremony.
Due to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, there has been over 10 per cent drop in pilgrim registration for the yatra this year.