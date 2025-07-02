J&K Lt Governor flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu amid tight security

SRINAGAR: Amid tight security measures, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off the first batch of devotees of Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

About 4,500 yatris left Jammu for the Amarnath cave, 3,800 metres high in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatris would move in from Jammu to the base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam, and will be escorted by the armoured vehicles of paramilitary forces.

The 38-day yatra will start from two routes --- traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir --- on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

Unprecedented security measures have been put in place for this year’s yatra after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wala were killed.

From drones, UAVs, high tech surveillance gadgets, AI-powered threat detection system, high resolution 360 degree CCTV cameras, armoured vehicles, mobile bunkers, dog squads, Mountain Rescue Teams, RFID cards and other sophisticated equipments has been put to use for ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.