Madras HC strikes down MHA's order on phone tapping; calls it 'violation of the right to privacy'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that tapping of phones of individuals in a covert operation to detect crimes amounts to violation of the right to privacy, which is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

However, the court said tapping can be done on the occurrence of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety as per the law.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh delivered the ruling on Wednesday, allowing a 2018 petition filed by P. Kishore, Managing Director of Everron Education Limited, a Chennai-based company. The petition challenged a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated August 8, 2011, which had authorised the tapping of his mobile phone in connection with a case involving the alleged bribing of an Income Tax (I-T) officer to evade taxes.

The MHA issued the authorisation under Section 5 (2) of the Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 419-A of the Telegraph Rules, 1951.

"Telephone tapping constitutes a violation of the right to privacy unless justified by a procedure established by law. Section 5(2) of the Act authorises interception of telephones on the occurrence of a public emergency or in the interests of public safety. Both these contingencies are not secretive conditions or situations,” the court observed.