Modi-Nitish posters a show of Bihar solidarity

PATNA: The poster campaign has kicked off in Bihar. The first round of colourful posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surfaced outside the JD(U) headquarters in Patna on Tuesday, portraying developmental milestones achieved under their leadership.

This is probably the first time since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 that such posters have appeared on the outer and inner walls of the JD(U) headquarters on Birchand Patel Marg. They are said to be sending a strong political message ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

The messaging underlines the revival of the “double engine” government narrative, presenting the duo as catalysts for Bihar’s growth. They attribute the state’s growth across all sectors to the NDA governments in state and Centre.

Incidentally, the posters have come up when the BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are yet to unequivocally endorse Nitish as the ruling NDA’s chief ministerial candidate. Insiders, however, insist there is no doubt that the alliance will contest the polls under the leadership of the JD(U) supremo.