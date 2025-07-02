Modi-Nitish posters a show of Bihar solidarity

PATNA: The poster campaign has kicked off in Bihar. The first round of colourful posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surfaced outside the JD(U) headquarters in Patna on Tuesday, portraying developmental milestones achieved under their leadership.
This is probably the first time since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 that such posters have appeared on the outer and inner walls of the JD(U) headquarters on Birchand Patel Marg. They are said to be sending a strong political message ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.
The messaging underlines the revival of the “double engine” government narrative, presenting the duo as catalysts for Bihar’s growth. They attribute the state’s growth across all sectors to the NDA governments in state and Centre.
Incidentally, the posters have come up when the BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are yet to unequivocally endorse Nitish as the ruling NDA’s chief ministerial candidate. Insiders, however, insist there is no doubt that the alliance will contest the polls under the leadership of the JD(U) supremo.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Modi’s picture was missing from JD(U)’s posters. At that time, it was seen as part of the party’s strategy to bolster Nitish’s strong leadership image. The presence of Modi in the current poll is said to convey a special political meaning — that there is complete coordination between Nitish Kumar and his old ally, the BJP.
Both Modi and Nitish are showing exemplary bonhomie during public functions, and also heaping praises on each other, sending a strong signal to the people as well as the rank and file of both parties that the alliance is intact.
Senior JD (U) leader and minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary stated that the NDA is fully united, which is causing the opposition much discomfort. “The picture of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in a single frame can be found everywhere, as both reside in the hearts of the people,” he mused.
The posters also convey a silent message to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who alleges that Nitish will be sidelined in the NDA after the Assembly polls.
Battle of narrative rages ahead of polls
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Modi’s picture was missing from JD(U)’s posters, seen as part of party’s strategy to bolster Nitish’s strong leadership image. However, this time around, both Modi and Nitish are showing exemplary bonhomie during public functions, and also heaping praises on each other, signalling that the alliance is intact.