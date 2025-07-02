Mystery eye illness strikes over 120 students in Gujarat school, investigation underway

AHMEDABAD: A sudden and baffling health scare has rocked J.M. Desai Vidhyamandir School in Jhank village of Dehgam taluka, Gujarat, where over 120 students have been struck by a mysterious eye condition, triggering a state-level medical response.

What began on 30 June with a few complaints of eye redness, burning, irritation, and double vision quickly escalated, affecting 122 out of the 225 hostel students. Alarmed by the scale of the outbreak, the school rushed the affected students to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for urgent care and screening.

A Class 10 student from JM Desai School told local media, “After taking a bath in the morning, my eyes felt slanted and everything appeared blurry. The words in my book looked doubled. Even water tasted bitter and I didn’t feel like drinking it. I had to rush to the washroom repeatedly. That’s when the school staff brought me to the hospital.”

Despite treatment, 120 students were still reporting symptoms as of Wednesday, keeping health authorities on high alert. Though most of the children have now been discharged, two remain under observation due to persistent discomfort.