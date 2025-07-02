Newly elected MP BJP chief Khandelwal warns party members: 'Stay disciplined or face trouble'

BHOPAL: Second-time MLA and former MP from central Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, 60-year-old Hemant Khandelwal was elected unopposed as the new president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

In his first, albeit brief, address as the ruling party’s state chief, Khandelwal made his intentions clear by issuing a stern warning: “Stay disciplined. Those deviating from the party line will be in trouble.”

“Samaaj hamse Congress se hatkar achche aacharan ki ummeed rakhta hai, is manch aur aap sabki jimmedari hai ki hum sab janta ki bhavnaon ke anuroop apnaa aacharan rakhein, anushasan mein rahein (Compared to the Congress, people expect good conduct from us. It’s the responsibility of this platform and all of you to conduct ourselves in accordance with the people’s sentiments and remain disciplined),” Khandelwal said.

“Har voh vyakti jo party ke liye samarpit hai uska sammaan hoga aur har voh vyakti jo party se daayen baayen hota hai usey dikkat aayegi (All those committed to the party will get respect, but those deviating from the party line will be in trouble),” he said while addressing a crowded auditorium at the BJP state headquarters.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, and outgoing state party chief VD Sharma were present at the event.

Striking a chord with the party’s karyakartas (workers), Khandelwal said, “I don’t possess any special or additional qualification. I’m a common worker like you all.”