NIPCCD renamed as Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development

NEW DELHI: The centre on Wednesday announced that the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has now been officially renamed as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development, reflecting its evolving role and greater focus on region-specific, mission-driven support for the development of women and children across India.

Speaking about the renaming of the institute, which was established on February 28, 1966, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi said that the renaming of NIPCCD as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development is a tribute to the legacy of one of India’s foremost social reformers.

She said the renaming is "a reaffirmation of our commitment to women and child-centric development."

The ministry also announced a new Regional Centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which will be inaugurated on July 4.