Poaching threats rise in Ranthambore after recovery of bones of three tigers

JAIPUR: Are tigers in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve the latest targets of an international poaching network? That's the disturbing question creating buzz among wildlife lovers.

It comes following the shocking revelations after the arrest of a poaching gang in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, during a joint operation by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force, the Rajasthan Forest Department, and Sawai Madhopur-based NGO Tiger Watch last month.

Among those arrested were Dauji Bhil and Sunita Dauji, residents of Dausa in Rajasthan, and Besta Bhil, a resident of Sheopur. The forest team recovered around 225 big cat bones, including skulls resembling those of tigers, from the possession of the accused.

The seized remains were sent to Jabalpur for forensic analysis, which confirmed that they belonged to at least three tigers and a panther. The samples have now been forwarded to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru for DNA matching to determine the origin of the animals.

Madhya Pradesh forest officials have formally requested the Rajasthan Forest Department to share DNA profiles of tigers from Ranthambore to assist in the matching process.