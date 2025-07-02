Police baton charge BPSC aspirants in Patna as protests over domicile policy intensify
PATNA: Police resorted to baton charge to disperse a mob of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) applicants in the state capital on Wednesday, who were demanding implementation of the state domicile policy in state government jobs.
Police also detained six protestors, including two women, who were released later in the evening after furnishing personal bonds.
The protestors were demanding implementation of the domicile policy in the teachers’ recruitment examination (TRE-4) conducted by BPSC. The situation took an ugly turn after protestors attempted to break the police cordon near Dak Bungalow intersection and proceed towards the Chief Minister’s residence at 1 Anne Marg.
Security personnel prevented them from proceeding towards the prohibited area. A minor scuffle between protestors and security personnel ensued as BPSC applicants were not in a mood to relent. Defying police action, protestors shouted anti-government slogans and demanded a ban on the entry of outsiders in examinations.
As police used mild force, protestors dispersed from the spot. However, six of them were taken into custody and detained at Kotwali police station. They were released after furnishing personal bonds.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Kartikeya Kumar Sharma said that police had made adequate bandobast (arrangements) in view of the protest march organised by BPSC applicants. He said the protest march passed off peacefully.
The demand of BPSC aspirants has been backed by Opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has repeatedly said that the domicile policy would be implemented if RJD was voted to power.
RJD’s major ally, Congress, also backed the demand of BPSC aspirants and had earlier held demonstrations in the state capital to extend its support to job aspirants. “It is unjustified that youth from their own state are denied jobs in the absence of a domicile policy,” a senior Congress leader said.
Under the existing arrangements, people from outside Bihar may apply for jobs and sit in examinations conducted by BPSC. A large number of youths, both male and female, have been selected as teachers in government schools in Bihar due to the non-implementation of the domicile policy.
Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand is not fulfilled. “We have already made representations to the government on the issue. But there is no positive response from the state administration,” rued a job aspirant who participated in Wednesday’s protest march.