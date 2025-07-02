Police baton charge BPSC aspirants in Patna as protests over domicile policy intensify

PATNA: Police resorted to baton charge to disperse a mob of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) applicants in the state capital on Wednesday, who were demanding implementation of the state domicile policy in state government jobs.

Police also detained six protestors, including two women, who were released later in the evening after furnishing personal bonds.

The protestors were demanding implementation of the domicile policy in the teachers’ recruitment examination (TRE-4) conducted by BPSC. The situation took an ugly turn after protestors attempted to break the police cordon near Dak Bungalow intersection and proceed towards the Chief Minister’s residence at 1 Anne Marg.

Security personnel prevented them from proceeding towards the prohibited area. A minor scuffle between protestors and security personnel ensued as BPSC applicants were not in a mood to relent. Defying police action, protestors shouted anti-government slogans and demanded a ban on the entry of outsiders in examinations.

As police used mild force, protestors dispersed from the spot. However, six of them were taken into custody and detained at Kotwali police station. They were released after furnishing personal bonds.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Kartikeya Kumar Sharma said that police had made adequate bandobast (arrangements) in view of the protest march organised by BPSC applicants. He said the protest march passed off peacefully.