Rajmargyatra app to help motorists choose best route available to reach destination

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working with Google Maps to introduce a new feature in its Rajmargyatra mobile app.
The feature will suggest different routes, including the alternative with the lowest toll charges to the motorists. This service will be available from next month.
Officials said that with the launch of the new feature, the highway users would be at liberty to choose a route to reach a destination as per their convenience to save travelling time or toll fees.
“There are two best possible routes to reach Agra from Delhi. One can take the Yamuna Expressway or National Highway 44 (Mathura Road). The app will inform users which route will attract a lower toll,” said officials while explaining the purpose of the feature.
Google Maps provides live traffic data and real-time GPS navigation for driving, walking, cycling and public transport. It also suggests routes with estimated toll charges. Moreover, it offers options to avoid tolls entirely or prioritise routes based on the preferences of the user.
The move is being seen as another strategic attempt by the NHAI to increase downloads and usage of the Rajmargyatra app.
A dedicated link for activation and renewal of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles will also be made available on the App next month.
In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari last month announced the plan to launch the pass that will cost Rs 3,000.
It will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever is earlier.
“Adding annual pass activation and renewal link to Rajmargyatra is also to encourage people to download the app. The number of downloads has never been as per our expectations. With this new addition, we are hoping that more users will have the app in their mobile phones,” said officials.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, till February, the Rajmargyatra App had a 4.4-star rating based on 12,000+ reviews with 3.48 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store, and more than 74,000 phone users have downloaded it through the Apple Store.
The app was introduced about two years ago as a one-stop repository to improve user travelling experience as it offers real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other facilities for national highway users.
The app is also equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. Users can easily report highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity.