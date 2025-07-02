Rajmargyatra app to help motorists choose best route available to reach destination

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working with Google Maps to introduce a new feature in its Rajmargyatra mobile app.

The feature will suggest different routes, including the alternative with the lowest toll charges to the motorists. This service will be available from next month.

Officials said that with the launch of the new feature, the highway users would be at liberty to choose a route to reach a destination as per their convenience to save travelling time or toll fees.

“There are two best possible routes to reach Agra from Delhi. One can take the Yamuna Expressway or National Highway 44 (Mathura Road). The app will inform users which route will attract a lower toll,” said officials while explaining the purpose of the feature.

Google Maps provides live traffic data and real-time GPS navigation for driving, walking, cycling and public transport. It also suggests routes with estimated toll charges. Moreover, it offers options to avoid tolls entirely or prioritise routes based on the preferences of the user.

The move is being seen as another strategic attempt by the NHAI to increase downloads and usage of the Rajmargyatra app.