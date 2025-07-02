Rajnath Singh backs Nitish Kumar as NDA’s CM face for Bihar; slams opposition for lawlessness, power politics

PATNA: Amid preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Patna on Wednesday that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling NDA in Bihar, and the alliance will contest the election under his leadership.
Addressing BJP workers at the state executive committee meeting, Singh said Bihar will progress under the joint leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “Bihar is safe under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he said, adding that the NDA is committed to the state’s development. He also exuded confidence that the NDA will return to power again in the November 2025 assembly elections.
Hitting out at the Opposition Congress and RJD, the Defence Minister said, “Their (Opposition parties) only motive is to stay in power, whereas BJP remains inspired by the idea of nation-building. The objective of BJP is to ensure that every citizen of India leads a dignified life. For this purpose, PM Modi has taken several measures,” he told the workers.
He blamed the Congress-RJD alliance for pushing Bihar backward and ruining the future of its youths. He also held the Opposition alliance responsible for causing immense damage to women’s dignity and for earning a bad name for the state due to lawlessness and poor governance during their regime. “It’s only PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, whose leadership will take Bihar forward,” he asserted.
Singh credited PM Modi for pushing policies that aim to develop every section of society and ensure that people lead their lives with dignity. “It’s because of these progressive policies that India has become the fourth largest economy in the world and is striving to reach the third position,” he remarked, amid applause from the party workers.
He said PM Modi has demonstrated through his leadership and skill over the past decade that India can progress under strong leadership. “No one can stop the nation from moving forward if leadership is strong, policy is clear, and national interest is paramount. This sense should be instilled in the heart of every citizen of Bihar,” he added.
Singh further stated that it is because of this belief and dedication that the BJP has established itself as the largest political party in the world. “In BJP, everyone works with the spirit of a worker, irrespective of their positions in the organisation. This is the foundation of the party’s strength. As a result, BJP has become the largest political outfit in the entire world,” he said.
He claimed that BJP has fulfilled the promises made in its election manifesto. “In the third term of PM Modi, four years are still left. This should also be taken into consideration,” he said and expressed concern over the gap between statements and deeds of leaders of political parties (not BJP).
The executive committee meeting assumed significance in the wake of forthcoming assembly elections. After Defence minister’s visit, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is expected to visit the state on July 6.