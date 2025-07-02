Rajnath Singh backs Nitish Kumar as NDA’s CM face for Bihar; slams opposition for lawlessness, power politics

PATNA: Amid preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Patna on Wednesday that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling NDA in Bihar, and the alliance will contest the election under his leadership.

Addressing BJP workers at the state executive committee meeting, Singh said Bihar will progress under the joint leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “Bihar is safe under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he said, adding that the NDA is committed to the state’s development. He also exuded confidence that the NDA will return to power again in the November 2025 assembly elections.

Hitting out at the Opposition Congress and RJD, the Defence Minister said, “Their (Opposition parties) only motive is to stay in power, whereas BJP remains inspired by the idea of nation-building. The objective of BJP is to ensure that every citizen of India leads a dignified life. For this purpose, PM Modi has taken several measures,” he told the workers.

He blamed the Congress-RJD alliance for pushing Bihar backward and ruining the future of its youths. He also held the Opposition alliance responsible for causing immense damage to women’s dignity and for earning a bad name for the state due to lawlessness and poor governance during their regime. “It’s only PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, whose leadership will take Bihar forward,” he asserted.

Singh credited PM Modi for pushing policies that aim to develop every section of society and ensure that people lead their lives with dignity. “It’s because of these progressive policies that India has become the fourth largest economy in the world and is striving to reach the third position,” he remarked, amid applause from the party workers.