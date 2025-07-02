SAD leader Majithia’s custody extended as Badal lashes out at ‘undeclared emergency’ in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court on Tuesday extended by four days the vigilance custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia was earlier arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Meanwhile, Badal and several party workers were taken into preventive custody by Punjab Police to stop them from marching to the district court complex to express solidarity with Majithia.

Majithia was produced before the court amid tight security outside the Vigilance Bureau (VB) office and the district court complex in Mohali after his seven-day vigilance remand ended. He will be produced in court again on Sunday. He was brought to the court in a cavalcade of vehicles under heavy police protection.

The special public prosecutor stated that an alleged benami property of around 400 acres had been found at Mashobra in Shimla district.

Speaking to the media after a three-hour hearing, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said the court extended Majithia’s remand by four more days after the Vigilance Bureau filed an application.

Meanwhile, SAD workers had gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to stage a protest against the “vendetta politics of the AAP government”, with several workers reaching Mohali from different parts of the state. The police detained a few workers en route to Mohali to prevent any law-and-order situation.