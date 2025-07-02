Truck overturns, killing three Kanwar pilgrims in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A truck with Kanwar pilgrims overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway in Tehri district on Wednesday, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring 16 others. According to the sources at the district disaster management authority, the incident occurred between Jajal and Fakot, casting a pall over the ongoing pilgrimage as rescue operations were immediately launched.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt confirmed the fatalities, stating that one person died on the spot, while two others were found trapped beneath the overturned vehicle. The truck was carrying a total of 19 Kanwar pilgrims who were en route from Rishikesh to Gangotri to collect holy water, a significant ritual in the annual Kanwar Yatra. Of the 16 injured, four critically wounded pilgrims have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced medical care.

Eight others are currently receiving treatment at the Narendra Nagar Community Health Centre, while one individual is being treated at the Primary Health Centre in Fakot. Upon receiving news of the accident, relief and rescue operations were immediately launched by local authorities and emergency services.