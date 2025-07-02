Truckers go on strike against e-challans in Maharashtra; 'mixed response', says transporters' body

MUMBAI: Truckers in Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday to protest against the e-challan system and press for other long-pending demands, disrupting goods transport services across the state, transporters' representative said.

The transporters have complained the recovery process by authorities has become aggressive and is disrupting business operations, besides mounting fines of e-challans.

The Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Sanghatana, an action committee of transporters' associations, gave the strike call.

While the truckers began the strike from midnight, bus operators have deferred their participation for the next few days.

"The strike has received a mixed response as it is the first day, but the situation will be different post-afternoon," claimed Uday Barge, convener of the action committee.

He said 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh trucks and other goods-carrying vehicles in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra would go off roads due to the strike.

Barge claimed all trucks were off roads in Mumbai's business hub Kalbadevi, while in other areas, members of transport associations were using "Gandhigiri" to persuade transporters to join the strike.