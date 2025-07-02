Uttar Pradesh government cracks down on illegal mining using AI and drones

LUCKNOW: In a decisive move to check illegal mining and mineral transportation in Uttar Pradesh, the State government has started to use advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and satellite-based monitoring systems to curb the menace.

With an enhanced vigilance, the state has blacklisted over 21,477 vehicles found involved in unlawful transportation activities. As part of the crackdown, 57 AI and IoT-enabled check gates have been established across the State to monitor vehicles engaged in illegal mining operations.

These automated checkpoints, set up with the support of the state transport department, utilise Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology to detect and prevent overloading of vehicles.

In addition to real-time vehicle monitoring, the Directorate of Geology and Mining is using advanced satellite imagery and mapping tools such as Google Earth, Arc-GIS, and LISS-IV data to detect both illegal mining sites and identify untapped mineral zones.

The department’s Remote Sensing Lab (PGRS Lab) is preparing geological maps and monitoring approved mining leases. This has helped in identifying new areas rich in sand, morang, and other minor minerals.

To track the transport of minerals more effectively, AIS 140-compatible GPS devices are being installed in vehicles under the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS). These devices will be connected to the department's VTS module, enabling real-time tracking, route deviation alerts, and detailed reports (MIS) to prevent illegal transportation.

For the first time, transporters are also being registered as stakeholders to bring them into the system. The use of drone technology has made it possible to measure the length, width, and depth of mining areas.

Volumetric analysis through drones helps accurately estimate the amount of mining done, and action is taken based on these findings. Drones are also being used to analyse the volume of stored minerals and to mark out mineable areas for proper lease management. This ensures the best use of available mineral zones.

“These steps by the state government have significantly helped in controlling illegal mining. Regular inspections and tech-based monitoring have improved transparency and curbed the activities of mining mafias,” said a senior state government official.

The official also added that the efforts not only promoted environmental protection but also strengthened governance and accountability in the mining sector.