Uttarakhand: ID mandatory for food vendors along Kanwar yatra route; offenders to be fined Rs 2 lakh

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for all food vendors to display their photo ID card and their shop's license number in an effort to ensure safety and purity of food for the thousands of devotees. This will apply to all food outlets serving pilgrims, from large shops to small stalls.
Authorities have warned of severe penalties for those who fail to comply. Violators caught operating without displaying the required identification could face hefty fines of up to Rs 2 lakh.
Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Health Secretary and Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has launched a special campaign against food adulteration. He emphasised that the ID rule is a key part of ensuring accountability for food quality.
Every food business operator on the yatra routes – including small vendors, hawkers, and street food stalls – must now display their license or registration certificate along with a clear photo identity card. Failure to show this identification will lead to immediate action under the Food Safety Act, resulting in the Rs 2 lakh fine.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Kumar stated, "There will be no compromise on the quality of food served during the Kanwar Yatra. Knowing the identity of the person serving the food is crucial for trust and safety."
Adding to this, Tajbar Singh Jaggi, Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, warned, "Legal action will be taken against anyone operating a food business without a proper license or failing to display their identity as required."
The government is also using Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) methods to raise awareness among both the public and operators. This includes educating them on the importance of checking vendor identity, identifying pure food, understanding food regulations, and knowing consumer rights. Banners, posters, pamphlets, and social media are being utilised for this outreach.
Notably, similar directives were issued by the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and some other states in July last year as well, which the Supreme Court subsequently stayed.
In July 2024, a bench of Supreme Court Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states where the Kanwar Yatra is observed. The Court, in its order, had clarified: "Food vendors, street hawkers, etc., can be asked to display the type of food being served to Kanwariyas, but they should not be compelled to disclose their names," the bench stated.