Uttarakhand: ID mandatory for food vendors along Kanwar yatra route; offenders to be fined Rs 2 lakh

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for all food vendors to display their photo ID card and their shop's license number in an effort to ensure safety and purity of food for the thousands of devotees. This will apply to all food outlets serving pilgrims, from large shops to small stalls.

Authorities have warned of severe penalties for those who fail to comply. Violators caught operating without displaying the required identification could face hefty fines of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Health Secretary and Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has launched a special campaign against food adulteration. He emphasised that the ID rule is a key part of ensuring accountability for food quality.

Every food business operator on the yatra routes – including small vendors, hawkers, and street food stalls – must now display their license or registration certificate along with a clear photo identity card. Failure to show this identification will lead to immediate action under the Food Safety Act, resulting in the Rs 2 lakh fine.