3 killed in wild elephant attacks across Jharkhand

RANCHI: A wild elephant, separated from its herd, went on the rampage near Nagari village in Jharkhand’s Garhwa, crushing 60-year-old Vijay Singh to death late on Tuesday.

Tuskers are running wild in the region for the last few weeks, and have killed as many as three people in the last four days, besides damaging several properties and crops.

“An elephant separated from the herd entered Nagari village and demolished a house. In this incident, an elderly person sleeping inside the house died,” a local informed, adding, while elephants are wreaking havoc in the region the forest department is silent over the issue.