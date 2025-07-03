Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of RSS to take place between July 4 to July 6 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The three-day-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will take place between July 4 to July 6 at Keshav Kunj (Delhi) for deliberating upon organisational matters.

The discussions will revolve around the progress and experiences of organisational work in various prants with Dangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat and other functionaries from across the country in attendance on the various 'karya vibhags'.

The RSS has also decided to hold special programs with a focus on youth participation in view of the Shatabdi Varsh. The Sangh will also organise the Vishesh Samvad(Special Dialogue) events with Sarsanghchalak in four major cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with distinguished members of society in attendance.

Addressing the media on Thursday over the eve of a three-day meeting starting on Friday, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar informed that since March, 100 Prashikshan Vargs (training camps) have been conducted across the country.

Of these, 75 were for swayamsevaks below the age of 40, and 25 were for those between 40 and 60 years. He said that Sangh’s all Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries), heads of karya vibhags, and Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (All-India Organisational Secretaries) of 32 RSS-inspired organisations have arrived here to attend the meeting.

“During these training camps, various karya vibhags, including Seva Vibhag (Service Department), provided focused training. Swayamsevaks are also involved in sthaayi prakalp (permanent service projects), and actively participate in relief work during disasters. For instance, they contributed during the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra and the Ahmedabad plane crash incident”, he said.