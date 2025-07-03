Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of RSS to take place between July 4 to July 6 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The three-day-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will take place between July 4 to July 6 at Keshav Kunj (Delhi) for deliberating upon organisational matters.
The discussions will revolve around the progress and experiences of organisational work in various prants with Dangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat and other functionaries from across the country in attendance on the various 'karya vibhags'.
The RSS has also decided to hold special programs with a focus on youth participation in view of the Shatabdi Varsh. The Sangh will also organise the Vishesh Samvad(Special Dialogue) events with Sarsanghchalak in four major cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with distinguished members of society in attendance.
Addressing the media on Thursday over the eve of a three-day meeting starting on Friday, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar informed that since March, 100 Prashikshan Vargs (training camps) have been conducted across the country.
Of these, 75 were for swayamsevaks below the age of 40, and 25 were for those between 40 and 60 years. He said that Sangh’s all Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries), heads of karya vibhags, and Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (All-India Organisational Secretaries) of 32 RSS-inspired organisations have arrived here to attend the meeting.
“During these training camps, various karya vibhags, including Seva Vibhag (Service Department), provided focused training. Swayamsevaks are also involved in sthaayi prakalp (permanent service projects), and actively participate in relief work during disasters. For instance, they contributed during the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra and the Ahmedabad plane crash incident”, he said.
He mentioned that the key focus of this meeting is the Shatabdi Varsh (Centenary Year). All prants have prepared their plans, which will be discussed in detail. Information related to this will be shared post the meeting. The Shatabdi Varsh will formally commence in Nagpur on October 2 with the Vijayadashami Utsav, in the presence of Sangh’s chief.
Following this, Shatabdi Varsh events will continue for a full year. He said further “On the same day, celebrations will be held across the country at the shakha, mandal, and basti (unit, circle, and locality) levels. As part of a special outreach, swayamsevaks will conduct a Grih Sampark Abhiyan (Door-to-Door Contact Campaign), wherein they will visit homes, distribute Sangh Sahitya (RSS literature), and hold discussions."
He also said, “At the nagar/khand (division) levels across the country, Samajik Sadvav Baithaks (Social Harmony Meetings) will be organized. People from different sections of society will come together to deliberate on removing social evils and fostering harmony and unity. Additionally, at zilla kendras (district centres), pramukh nagrik goshthis (distinguished citizen seminars) will be held. These gatherings will engage in dialogue around Hindutva, national interest, and the vision for future Bharat”.
He said that there is a visible surge in curiosity and enthusiasm in society to know about and connect with the Sangh. A large number of youths are expressing interest in joining. This year’s Prashikshan Vargs saw significant youth participation.
Moreover, between April and June, 28,571 people registered online through the “Join RSS” platform. Ambekar said that in view of the Shatabdi Varsh (Centenary Year), the RSS has put forth a vision of “Panch–Parivartan” (Fivefold Transformations), aimed at bringing about positive societal change through collective participation.
“This vision includes promoting Samajik Samarasata (social harmony), encouraging environment-friendly lifestyles, fostering Swabodh ka Gaurav (Sense of pride in selfhood), strengthening familial bonds and cultural values within families (kutumb mein aatmiyaata aur sanskaar), and enhancing awareness about the importance of fulfilling one’s naagrik kartavya (civic duties). RSS Swayamsevaks will work in collaboration with society to take this vision forward”, he added.