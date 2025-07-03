BJP president after PM’s return from Brics

NEW DELHI: With organisational elections now completed in over a dozen states, there is a strong possibility that the BJP will announce the name of a consensus candidate as its next national president shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tour on July 9 or 10.

The process of organisational elections is over in most states. New state presidents were recently elected in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and other states. In key states such as Bihar, Sikkim, Goa, and Assam, new chiefs are already in place. The process will shortly conclude in the remaining states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Amid this process, the BJP has reportedly shortlisted five candidates, and the final selection is expected to take place between July 10 and 19, before the Monsoon session of parliament on July 21.

Among the shortlisted candidates are Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Vanathi Srinivasan, and BD Sharma. Bhupendra Yadav, considered one of the party’s finest electoral managers for regional elections, is said to be the frontrunner. Yadav, who belongs to the OBC category, has played a key role in formulating electoral strategies for several state elections, including those in Maharashtra (2024), Uttar Pradesh (2017), and Bihar (2020).