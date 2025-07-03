Calcutta HC shuts union rooms in Bengal colleges with pending polls after Kasba gang rape case

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that students' union rooms in colleges and universities across West Bengal, where students' body elections are pending, should remain closed.

Prohibiting all forms of recreational activities inside union rooms, the court directed that these rooms can be used for official purposes, if absolutely required, only after written permission from the registrar of the university or the principal of the institution concerned.

A division bench, presided by Justice Soumen Sen, passed the order during the hearing of a set of Public Interest Litigations on the alleged gang rape of a first-year student inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area here on the evening of June 25.

The part of the order allowing the use of such rooms under special circumstances would, however, not be applicable to the students' union room of the South Calcutta Law College, which is currently sealed for the sake of investigation, the bench specified.

The alleged torture of the woman at the law college was led by Monojit Mishra, a now-arrested former student, and assisted by two college seniors, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The crime took place for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the students' union room, the victim said in her complaint with the police.