CUET (UG) final results to be released on July 4

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency has announced that the final results of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 will be released on July 4 (Friday).

The results can be accessed on its website cuet.nta.nic.in

Nearly 13.5 lakh students await the outcome of this computer-based test, which is the basis for admission to undergraduate programmes in over 250 universities, including Central, State and private institutions.

Those who qualify will go through a counselling process where they will be offered admissions at different institutions based on the cut-offs and their scores.

The NTA had earlier released the final keys of the exam on Monday (June 30) night.

The exams were held from May 13 to June 3 across the country in 13 languages. It took place in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside the country. The test was meant to be held on May 8, but got postponed.