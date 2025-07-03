DAC clears ten capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 1.05 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on July 3 granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals aimed at strengthening the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Armed Forces.

The Council meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved projects amounting to approximately. Rs 1.05 lakh crore and will be sourced indigenously.

AoNs were accorded for the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services and Surface-to-Air Missiles.

The Ministry of Defence said, "These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces."

AoNs were also accorded for the procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels, MoD said.