Elephant allegedly injured by Maoist IEDs in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest

RANCHI: The IEDs allegedly planted by Maoists in the Saranda jungles of Chaibasa are no longer a challenge only for security forces, they have now become a potential threat to wild animals as well. A six-year-old elephant has been found roaming in the Saranda jungles, suspected to have been injured by one of these explosive devices.

The suspicion has grown stronger after the elephant was found with a wound on its left hind leg, which was badly swollen. Those who spotted the elephant said it was seen splashing water on its wound, indicating it was in deep pain.

According to local sources, the incident allegedly took place between June 24 and 26. The injured elephant was last seen on 27 June near the Digha area of Saranda.

Forest officials also confirmed that the elephant had been injured, although the cause of the injury is yet to be ascertained.

“It was reported on June 27 that an elephant has been found injured in the jungles, but after that, it disappeared into the dense forests of Saranda, following which it was being monitored closely. Today, we have located the elephant and the process to rescue it has been started,” said Saranda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aviroop Sinha. The cause of the injury will be confirmed only after medical examination, once the elephant is recovered, he added.