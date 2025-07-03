Iconic swimming camels face extinction threat as illegal salt pans ravage mangrove forests in Gujarat's Kutch

AHMEDABAD: The Kharai camel—a rare, sea-swimming marvel of Gujarat's Kutch’s coast is fighting for survival as rampant deforestation of mangrove forests for illegal salt production continues unabated despite court orders and environmental laws.

In the shimmering salt-swept coastlines of Kachchh in Gujarat, the Kharai camel has long been a symbol of harmony between ecology and culture. Known for its rare ability to swim through the sea to graze on mangroves, this nationally recognized breed is now facing extinction, caught in a deadly struggle between profit and preservation.

At the heart of this crisis is the systematic destruction of Cheriya (mangrove) forests—vital feeding grounds for Kharai camels cleared illegally to make way for expanding salt pans. From Bhachau to Vondh, the mangroves have been vanishing at an alarming pace, threatening not just the camels but entire ecosystems.

“Our camels are dying. The Kharai camels that graze on the mangrove trees have been wiped out. The government talks about protection, but we are still waiting,” said Bhikhabhai Rabari, former president of the Kutch Camel Breeders’ Association.

“This is not just about camels or trees—it’s about survival. We’ve demanded cancellation of salt leases, a plan to revive the mangrove forests, and a joint monitoring committee.”

Despite two clear orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2019 and 2020—mandating restoration and a complete halt to salt works in CRZ-I protected areas, violations not only continue, they have intensified. Bulldozers, fire, and illegal embankments have wiped out vast stretches of mangroves, disrupting tidal flow and killing marine life.

The numbers tell a chilling story. Between 2018 and 2023, mangrove cover shrank from 4,084 hectares to just 1,312 hectares. In the same period, salt production zones ballooned from 13,681 to 17,918 hectares—many encroaching deep into CRZ-I areas, where activity is strictly prohibited under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011.

“Heavy machinery has been used to uproot mangrove trees and destroy marine habitats. Crabs, eelgrass, and other underwater species have vanished. In total, 14 salt factories have been found operating illegally in clear violation of the NGT, Environment Protection Act, and CRZ laws,” said Dr. Yashesh Shah, Marine researcher.