Iconic swimming camels face extinction threat as illegal salt pans ravage mangrove forests in Gujarat's Kutch

AHMEDABAD: The Kharai camel—a rare, sea-swimming marvel of Gujarat's Kutch’s coast is fighting for survival as rampant deforestation of mangrove forests for illegal salt production continues unabated despite court orders and environmental laws.
In the shimmering salt-swept coastlines of Kachchh in Gujarat, the Kharai camel has long been a symbol of harmony between ecology and culture. Known for its rare ability to swim through the sea to graze on mangroves, this nationally recognized breed is now facing extinction, caught in a deadly struggle between profit and preservation.
At the heart of this crisis is the systematic destruction of Cheriya (mangrove) forests—vital feeding grounds for Kharai camels cleared illegally to make way for expanding salt pans. From Bhachau to Vondh, the mangroves have been vanishing at an alarming pace, threatening not just the camels but entire ecosystems.
“Our camels are dying. The Kharai camels that graze on the mangrove trees have been wiped out. The government talks about protection, but we are still waiting,” said Bhikhabhai Rabari, former president of the Kutch Camel Breeders’ Association.
“This is not just about camels or trees—it’s about survival. We’ve demanded cancellation of salt leases, a plan to revive the mangrove forests, and a joint monitoring committee.”
Despite two clear orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2019 and 2020—mandating restoration and a complete halt to salt works in CRZ-I protected areas, violations not only continue, they have intensified. Bulldozers, fire, and illegal embankments have wiped out vast stretches of mangroves, disrupting tidal flow and killing marine life.
The numbers tell a chilling story. Between 2018 and 2023, mangrove cover shrank from 4,084 hectares to just 1,312 hectares. In the same period, salt production zones ballooned from 13,681 to 17,918 hectares—many encroaching deep into CRZ-I areas, where activity is strictly prohibited under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011.
“Heavy machinery has been used to uproot mangrove trees and destroy marine habitats. Crabs, eelgrass, and other underwater species have vanished. In total, 14 salt factories have been found operating illegally in clear violation of the NGT, Environment Protection Act, and CRZ laws,” said Dr. Yashesh Shah, Marine researcher.
Aditi, coordinator at Sahjeevan NGO (an NGO working on Kutch’s ecology for over three decades), told The New Indian Express, “According to inspection reports by the Central and Gujarat Pollution Control Boards and a site visit by the Bhachau Deputy Collector (July 2023), illegal embankments have blocked natural water flow, mangroves have been torched, and tidal creeks diverted—causing massive ecological upheaval.”
“Between 2018 and 2023, salt pans have rapidly expanded into ecologically sensitive zones. DPT (Deendayal Port Trust), which issued many of these leases, has failed to enforce any safeguards. Despite repeated appeals, mangrove trees continue to vanish.” She added
The Kutch Camel Breeders' Association, along with the Maldhari pastoral community and environmental groups have been relentlessly fighting the assault on their land and livelihood. The third hearing before the NGT is now scheduled for July 9, and activists hope it finally brings accountability.
But as bulldozers move faster than bureaucracy, time is running out for the Kharai camel.
“The Kharai camel doesn’t belong in deserts. It swims through seawater to graze on mangroves. Without mangrove trees, it cannot survive. And if it dies, we lose more than a species—we lose a living symbol of coastal coexistence,” said Dr. Yashesh Shah.
What remains is a question not of law, but will: will the Kharai camel be saved, or will it become the next casualty of unchecked development?