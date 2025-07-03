Indore, Pune, Lucknow shine at National ULB meet with innovative urban models

CHANDIGARH: Municipal Corporations of Lucknow, Pune and Indore were recognised among the best-performing urban local bodies during the first national conference of urban local body chairpersons held in Manesar, Haryana.

Addressing public representatives from across the country after inaugurating the first-ever two-day National Conference on ‘Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and the Role of Urban Local Bodies in Nation Building’, held at the ICAT-2 Campus Auditorium in Manesar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that elected representatives of urban local bodies must fulfil their responsibilities with a clear focus on the vision of Developed India 2047, adopting innovative approaches, strong leadership, and practical skills.

He urged all representatives to take a pledge: “My corporation, my council, my municipality, and my city should be counted among the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world.”

Birla added that if urban local body representatives step forward with a positive attitude, they can undoubtedly bring dynamic and energetic changes to urban areas. He noted that urban local bodies, as the smallest units of the nation, are now playing a strong and vital role in steering the country in a new direction. The gathering, he said, aimed to explore ways to strengthen India’s democratic institutions for a brighter future.