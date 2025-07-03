Landslide near Sonprayag; Kedarnath yatra temporarily suspended

RUDRAPRAYAG: The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was suspended temporarily on Thursday following a landslide triggered by rains at Munkatiya near Sonprayag en route to the Himalayan temple.

The road has been completely blocked by the landslide debris and stones at Munkatiya sliding zone, prompting the administration to stop the yatra temporarily, police said.

Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag, they said.

The yatra to Kedarnath has been stopped for the time being as a precautionary measure.