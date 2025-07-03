Mamata Banerjee urges Amit Shah to act against surge in provocative online content, cybercrimes

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her deep concern over the proliferation of provocative content on social media and the alarming surge in cybercrimes.

Terming the issue as “a collective challenge,” she stated that it requires urgent and coordinated action to safeguard public order, national unity, and the integrity of the country’s democracy.

Banerjee said, “In recent times, it has been observed that incendiary narratives, misleading stories and fake videos circulating on social media are contributing significantly to the aggravation of criminal tendencies among certain sections of society. Such content not only spreads misinformation, but also has the potential to inflame communal sentiments, incite violence, disrupt societal harmony and indulge in crime against women.”

“The instantaneous and wide-reaching nature of misuse of digital platforms amplifies these effects manifold,” she observed.